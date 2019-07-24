Comments
WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — University of California Los Angeles police Tuesday released a video and photos of a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a female employee.
The assault happened on the morning of July 16 when the woman was walking near campus.
Police said the suspect pushed the woman and then made sexually explicit and threatening statements to her. Witnesses at the scene yelled for the man to stop.
UCLA police are asking that people with information about the incident call campus police.
