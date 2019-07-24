



— Bandmates and fans of an Orange County drummer found beaten to death over the weekend paid tribute to the musician Wednesday night.

The Knightenders played at the Doll Hut in Anaheim for the first time since 48-year-old David McCabe was killed.

Police say McCabe was bludgeoned to death feet from that same bar early Saturday morning.

But members of the punk rock band, including Johnny Space Aguilera, say McCabe “would want this band to keep going.”

“I absolutely know what Dave would have wanted,” bandmate Minnie Green said. “He made it clear all the time. All he cared about was the band and the scene.”

“We are just gonna keep trucking forward with the band, that’s what Dave would have wanted,” Fred Jones added.

Still, as his bandmates and friends gathered in a show of support, some were uneasy.

“My first thought was there’s a murderer in our scene,” said friend Becky Gold.

With a new drummer playing in McCabe’s place, those gathering at the Doll Hut couldn’t help but wonder who would leave the father-of-two to die.

“I know he’s happy right now and he’s grateful that everybody’s coming out tonight,” said friend Michelle Haag. “It’s the best thing ever. It’s just a sad scenario that it had to be for this.”

The search for a suspect is ongoing.