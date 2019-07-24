



— Tennis legend Billie Jean King now has a library named after her in her hometown of Long Beach.

The Long Beach City Council voted Tuesday night unanimously to name its main library after King, one of the city’s most famous natives.

“I’ve traveled the world, but Long Beach, California will always be home. I am humbled and grateful beyond words for this honor. Thank you,” King tweeted.

King was born in Long Beach, attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School and attended Cal State Los Angeles. She is one of the greatest women’s tennis players of all time, with 39 Grand Slam titles – 12 in singles competition, 16 in women’s doubles and 11 in mixed doubles.

She is also a pioneer in the women’s rights and gender-equality movements.

“Proud that our new Downtown Library will be named after Long Beach legend @BillieJeanKing,” Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted. “She is a sports legend, a pioneer in the women’s rights movement, an LGBTQ champion, and a leading figure in the fight for pay equity. An honor worthy of our most decorated hometown hero.”

The Billie Jean King Main Library will reopen Sept. 21.