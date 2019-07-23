



— The man known as the Venice Vanlord said his vehicles have been the target of vandalism since his story first ran on KCAL9 earlier this month.

“I think they’re targeting my vans,” Gary Gallerie, also known as the vanlord, said. “I can’t prove it because I’m not up at like 2-4 in the morning.”

According to Gallerie, nails wired in a straight line have been placed in front of the tires of his vans parked on the street. He also said the break lever on his motorcycle was broken.

He said he filed a police report about the nails.

“I’m not worried about my physical harm,” he said. “But I don’t want flat tires and the cost of repairs and telling people they can’t be in the van today, because I have to move it to a repair shop or whatever.”

Gallerie also said a woman almost hit his mechanic while taking video of him.

“I got the plate number,” Gallerie said.

He said the incidents started after his story aired earlier this month when neighbors complained his vans took up parking spots from locals, but he said he doesn’t plan to move the vans.