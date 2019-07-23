Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles-bound flight was delayed this week due to a violent lovers’ quarrel that’s gone viral.
Video recorded by a passenger on the American Airlines flight originating from Miami on Sunday shows a woman berating a male passenger in a profanity-laden rant.
The intensity escalates until flight attendants monitoring the situation intervene. Aghast passengers watch the man barrel down the aisle while the woman pounds him with her fist. The woman then plows her way past flight attendants but ultimately deplanes.
The man in the video was reportedly re-booked. It was not immediately clear if the woman in the video was arrested.
