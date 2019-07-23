LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southland residents can expect another day of scorching temperatures Tuesday, while high humidity could mean the threat of thunderstorms in mountain and desert communities in the Inland Empire.

At around 9:45 a.m., Los Angeles County Lifeguard Division reported that all beaches from Malibu south to Torrance were closed due to reports of lightning.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for the San Fernando Valley, which is expected to see a high of 102 degrees.

CBS2 Meteorologist Danielle Gersh says the heat wave is caused by a high pressure system over the Four Corners. While an influx of monsoonal moisture will make for longer durations of heat in inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.

“High pressures over the Four Corners, all this monsoonal moisture rotating clockwise around it, so there’s a good chance we’re gonna see those thunderstorms popping up this afternoon,” Gersh said.

There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains through Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Highs will hover around triple-digits through the end of the week for the valleys, with Wednesday likely to be the warmest day of the week. A slight cooling will not arrive until the end of the work week.