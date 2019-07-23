



— A large jetliner spotted flying low over the foothills Monday belonged to NASA, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The large DC-8, painted white with a blue stripe and the NASA logo on the tail, was spotted flying over Altadena at the height of afternoon rush hour in the San Gabriel Valley.

Low flying plane over Altadena and Southern California today. It just passed along the foothills a few minutes ago. We have been told the plane belongs to NASA. Plane is a DC-8 with a call sign of NASA817#LASD #altadena #NASA pic.twitter.com/CBqDR4WW7T — Deputy Dan Paige (@LasdDan) July 23, 2019

CBS2 and CBSNLA anchorwoman Jasmine Viel said she was one of the commuters who saw the plane flying by.

“It was scary, a little bit. You didn’t know if was going to land,” she said. “Everyone kind of stopped in their cars, looking up. It was big and loud.”

NASA did not respond to calls to find out why the plane was flying so low. The plane evidently flew 2,359 miles out of Palmdale that included a meandering path into Central California, across Nevada and landed in Boise, Idaho at about 7 p.m. local time.

The plane’s call sign is NASA817, and can be monitored via flightaware.com.