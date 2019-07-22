LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sony Pictures released the first trailer for its Mr. Rogers movie starring Tom Hanks Monday.

“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” takes a look at the true-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

Junod, played by Matthew Rhys, was assigned to write a profile on Mr. Rogers.

The trailer opens with Hanks as Rogers, during the intro of his classic PBS children’s show.

Hank changes from a suit into Rogers’ iconic cardigan and sneakers as he sings the show’s theme.

Rogers, who died in 2003, hosted Mr. Rogers Neighborhood from 1968 until 2001 and was known for his positivity.

The film’s message is to spread kindness, similar to that of Rogers.

The film is due to be released in November.