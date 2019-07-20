Comments
ALTADENA (CBSLA) — The body of an unidentified woman was found Friday night near the Cobb Estate hiking trail in Altadena.
As of Saturday morning, investigators were trying to determine who the woman was and how she may have died.
The Los Angeles County Sherrif’s Department responded a call saying a woman’s body was found inside of a tent.
The body was located off of a dirt road near a water tank deep inside of the trail.
Officials removed the body around 11:45 p.m. Friday night.
According to the coroner’s office, the body showed obvious signs of decay, leading them to believe the woman had been there a while.
