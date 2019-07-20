NORWALK (CBSLA) — An off-duty L.A. County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized following a hit-and-run rollover crash in Norwalk early Saturday morning.
According to authorities, the deputy’s white SUV was overturned by a red pickup truck.
Paramedics were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Pioneer Boulevard at 1:46 a.m., according to a county fire department dispatcher.
The deputy was taken to an area hospital and said to be in stable condition.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle involved in the crash was described as a red 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with California license plate number 15321P2.
The sheriff’s Norwalk station asked anyone who saw the crash to call 562-863-8711.
