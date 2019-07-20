LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — An unarmed man suspected of kidnapping and assaulting a woman is in custody after a nearly seven-hour standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team at a home in La Puente.

Deputies first responded to the home in the 200 block of Covina Boulevard around 7 p.m. Friday to try to coax the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Aaron Martin, out of the home. When Martin failed to surrender, the SWAT team was called to the scene. LASD officials said Martin was taken into custody around 1:45 a.m. without a use of force or weapons.

Prior to the arrival of deputies, a woman was taken to the hospital with reported injuries. It is unclear how she sustained those injuries. The sheriff’s department said the woman was talking with investigators.

Throughout the ordeal, there were no ordered evacuations in the area.

