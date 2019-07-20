



— Former Vice President Joe Biden wrapped up his two-day trip to the Southland with fundraising events in Pasadena and Palos Verdes and a visit to East LA.

The Democratic presidential candidate joined Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis at a fundraiser Friday hosted by Pasadena City Councilman John J. Kennedy, former president of the local chapter of the NAACP.

After the fundraiser, Biden and Solis went to Tamales Liliana’s in East Los Angeles, sampling a tamale while shaking hands and taking photos with diners.

Biden ended the trip with an evening fundraiser hosted by advertising executive Mary Ann Walker at her home in Palos Verdes Estates.

His rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, Senator Kamala Harris is also in the area this weekend for a fundraiser at a private home in Brentwood.

On Thursday, Biden put on an apron and served up soul food at Dulan’s on Crenshaw and then picked up a microphone and told restaurant patrons that he’s running for president “to restore the soul of this country.”

The former Vice President then attended a fundraiser at the Brentwood home of developer Thomas Safran, with tickets ranging from $200 to $2,800.

He also attended a fundraiser hosted by Sony Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman and his wife, Jessica Harper. According to the LA Times, co-hosts of the event include media moguls Jeffrey Katzenberg, Peter Chernin and Amy Pascal.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)