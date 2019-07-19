MALIBU (CBSLA) — Two people were injured when a two-car collision left one vehicle teetering precariously on the side of a road in Malibu.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Malibu Canyon Road, just north of Tunnel No. 1, according to the LA County Fire Department.

Two people were taken to Pepperdine University and then transferred by helicopters for transport to a hospital.

Both victims were said to be in stable condition.

It was unclear if anyone had to be rescued from the teetering car or how close it came to falling.

The crash closed Malibu Canyon Road in both directions for more than an hour, according to the California Highway Patrol.