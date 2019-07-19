



— Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can identify three men caught on camera breaking into a Hacienda Heights home.

The incident happened Thursday around 9 a.m. Security cameras show one of the men knocking on the front door of the home — making sure nobody was there — before breaking in and going through the home room by room. What the trio didn’t know what that the homeowners had security cameras installed.

“As soon as we can hear a noise, my cameras notify me,” Tony Frias, the homeowner said.

Frias was at work when the burglary happened, but said he called 911 as soon as he got the alert that somebody was in his home. While waiting for deputies to arrive at his home, he continued watching the video as cameras recorded to suspects in action.

By listening to the suspects talk to one another, he learned that the man in the white shirt went by the name Brian, and the man in the hoodie went by the name Jose. He also learned that the lookout waiting outside in a white Kia Optima went by the name Armando. The trio loaded up the car with handbags, jewelry, cash, a camera and other valuables — they were gone before deputies arrived.

In total, Frias said the family suffered a loss of about $12,000, but he’s said even more damaging is his sense of security.

“You feel violated, you’re out there working, you live in a good neighborhood, and you think this isn’t going to happen here, you know,” he said.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the suspects to call the department’s Industry station at 626-330-3322.