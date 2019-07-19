NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — One person was killed and a second injured in a rollover crash off the southbound 405 Freeway at Roscoe Boulevard in North Hills.

Speed may have been a factor in the 3:20 a.m. crash that left a vehicle on its side down an embankment below the Roscoe Boulevard onramp.

One person who appeared to be living on the embankment was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A second person was initially trapped, but has since been freed and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

One lane of the southbound 405 Freeway and the Roscoe onramp is closed until at least 8 a.m.