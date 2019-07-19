



— Police say their man is responsible for at least 11 armed robberies since January.

They want him captured. Authorities have released new images of the man hoping the public can help lead them to an arrest.

His M.O. is usually the same. He enters a gas station or fast food restaurant.

He’s been known to jump over the counter. The unknown suspect pulls out a handgun and demands cash before taking off. Police said he puts the cash in a backpack and flees on foot.

The police have dubbed him the Cheapskate Robber.

Most of his robberies have taken place in South and West LA since January and most recently Monday of this week.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz spoke to a Carl’s Jr. worker who has encountered the man. She asked not to have her face or identity shown.

“I was scared,” said the woman, “he said ‘I’m going to shoot you’ and ‘I’m going to hit you,”

She says the robber has been to her work three times.

“He don’t wear like no mask,” she says, “Nothing. Like every two months he comes in, it’s always the same time.”

The employee says he robs the restaurant in the morning shortly after they open.

The LAPD wants you to look at the video and see his noticeable limp.

There’s a $25,000 reward leading to his arrest.