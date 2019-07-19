



– A high-speed pursuit with a car carrying possible burglary suspects came to an end with the car drove into the very busy Sherman Oaks Galleria mall Friday morning.

The incident began sometime before 10:15 a.m. when officers began to pursue a vehicle which may be linked to a burglary.

The pursuit, which reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour with a black sports car, wound its way onto the westbound 10 Freeway, before going onto the northbound 405 Freeway through Bel-Air and then into Sherman Oaks.

The suspects then jumped onto the northbound 101 Freeway, before exiting in the Encino area.

A little before 10:45 a.m., the car drove into the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

Aerial footage showed a suspect being taken into custody. Police confirmed that two suspects had been detained as of 11:20 a.m. It’s unclear if any others were being sought. The mall was not on lockdown.