SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – A high-speed pursuit with a car carrying possible burglary suspects came to an end with the car drove into the very busy Sherman Oaks Galleria mall Friday morning.

A pursuit on the 405 Freeway through Bel-Air on July 19, 2019. (CBS2)

The incident began sometime before 10:15 a.m. when officers began to pursue a vehicle which may be linked to a burglary.

The pursuit, which reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour with a black sports car, wound its way onto the westbound 10 Freeway, before going onto the northbound 405 Freeway through Bel-Air and then into Sherman Oaks.

Los Angeles police surround the Sherman Oaks Galleria. July 19, 2019. (CBS2)

The suspects then jumped onto the northbound 101 Freeway, before exiting in the Encino area.

A little before 10:45 a.m., the car drove into the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

Aerial footage showed a suspect being taken into custody. Police confirmed that two suspects had been detained as of 11:20 a.m. It’s unclear if any others were being sought. The mall was not on lockdown.

