The Keys View overlook has been shut down until further notice because of “swarming bees,” according to park officials. It’s located in the Riverside County section of the park and gives visitors sweeping views of the Coachella Valley.

Keys View is closed due to swarming bees. It will reopen when staff determine conditions are safe again. — Joshua Tree NPS (@JoshuaTreeNPS) July 17, 2019

The closure was instituted both to protect visitors and deprive bees of the moisture from cars and water bottles from visitors in the summer, encouraging the swarm to move on.

“Bees require this extra water to cool their hives during the hottest days,” park officials said. “They will pester visitors for their water bottles, the condensation from their vehicle air conditioners and even for their sweat.”

The overlook was already closed once this summer between June 24 and July 2, according to the Desert Sun.

It’s not clear when the area may reopen, but visitors can get updates on the park’s website and social media accounts.

