LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One of UFC’s best mixed martial arts fighters and a coach to champion ice skaters will be among the thousands of immigrants to become U.S. citizens at the Los Angeles Convention Center next week.

Anderson Silva and Rafael Arutyunyan will be sworn in Tuesday as new U.S. citizens, along with nearly 6,300 fellow immigrants.

Silva, a native of Brazil, has been called the greatest mixed martial artist ever by UFC President Dana White and UFC commentator Joe Rogan. The 44-year-old had the longest title reign as UFC Middleweight Champion and set a record for 16 consecutive victories between 2006 and 2013. He has also begun making his mark in Hollywood with appearances on “NCIS: Los Angeles” and as a judge on “World’s Best,” both of which air on CBS.

Armenian-born Arutyunyan has coached several world champion ice skaters over his 40-year career, including Sasha Cohen, Michelle Kwan and Adam Rippon.

Armenia, China, El Salvador, Guatemala, Indian, Iran, Mexico, the Philippines, South Korea and Vietnam are the top 10 countries represented by this newest influx of American citizens.