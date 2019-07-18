SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana police are investigating after newly released video appeared to show a uniformed police officer engaged in a sex act in a patrol vehicle.

The incident reportedly happened April 10 after the officer in the video allegedly cleared the area of homeless people before parking alongside a fence at the Allen Company Recycling Facility in the 2500 block of S. Main Street. A supervisor at the facility told CBSLA that none of their employees were responsible for the video.

The video was first obtained by OC Weekly. But what the short clip of the video shared with CBSLA does not show, according to the newspaper, is that a second person may have been in the car with the officer.

The Santa Ana Police Department said it was investigating the incident, but would not comment further citing city policy of not commenting on personnel matters.

OC Weekly said that it has the full, unedited cellphone video, but it is unclear whether the police department has the full video.