



Top Gun: Maverick

— Tom Cruise surprised attendees at the 2019 Comic-Con International in San Diego Thursday with the official trailer for

Comedian Conan O’Brien was finishing up a panel for the upcoming film Terminator: Dark Fate when he introduced Cruise to the unsuspecting audience.

“Ladies and gentlemen, prepare to say hello to the biggest movie star you’re gonna meet in a long, long time: Mr. Tom Cruise,” said O’Brien in a video posted to YouTube by Variety.

Cruise addressed the massive crowd saying, “For 34 years you guys have been very, very patient with me, and I felt that it was my responsibility to finally really deliver for you.”

The trailer begins with a shot of mountains and an apparent Maverick flying a plane when a voiceover comes in saying, “Thirty-plus years of service. Combat medals. Citations. Only man to shoot down three enemy planes in the last 40 years. Yet, you can’t get a promotion, you won’t retire and despite your best efforts, you refuse to die.”

Ed Harris’ character is then seen speaking to Maverick, and asks why he isn’t “at least a two-star admiral by now.”

Cruise responds, “It’s one of life’s mysteries, sir.”

Cruise posted the trailer to his Twitter Thursday with the “Maverick is back. #TopGun.”

Jon Hamm can be seen in the short trailer and Val Kilmer and Miles Teller are said to co-star in the film.

The trailer, packed with nostalgia from the original Top Gun, had over 3 million views.

Top Gun: Maverick” is expected to hit theaters in June 2020.