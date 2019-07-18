



— The search is underway for an 82-year-old man who went missing this morning, and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help.

According to the family, Wonhee Chea is visiting Los Angeles from his home in Korea. The man’s daughter said she, her father and her mother were taking a walk in the neighborhood this morning around 6 a.m. to get some exercise. The family got separated and that’s when they say they lost Chea.

Che, who is described as a 5-feet-2 inch man weighing roughly 142 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black vest, dark blue shirt and black pants walking with a cane. Police say Chea may need medical attention.

LAPD said that K-9 units lost Chea’s scent at Pico and Westmoreland. Chea’s wife said she last saw him one block away at Pico and 11th Street.

Anyone with information has been asked to call LAPD Missing Persons at 213-996-1800.