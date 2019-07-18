



— Sally Field, the groundbreaking children’s show “Sesame Street” and R&B legends Earth, Wind and Fire are among this year’s recipients of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

Other inductees for the 42nd annual ceremony will be songstress Linda Ronstadt and conductor Michael Tilson Thomas.

CBS has broadcast the special each year for 42 years. This year’s ceremony will be broadcast on the network, Sunday Dec. 15, 8-10 p.m. PT.

“The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates icons who, through their artistry, have left an indelible stamp on our collective cultural consciousness,” stated Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein. “Earth, Wind & Fire’s hooks and grooves are the foundation of a seminal style that continues to shape our musical landscape; Sally Field has brought us unforgettable characters, both joyous and poignant, for more than five decades; Linda Ronstadt is the defining voice of a generation, spanning genres, languages and continents; ‘Sesame Street’ continues to revolutionize how children and adults learn about our world; and Michael Tilson Thomas goes far beyond keeping score – he has shaped American music and musical institutions for the 21st century.”

“In this class of Honorees, we are witnessing a uniquely American story: one that is representative of so many cultural touchstones and musical moments that make our nation great,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “When I look at this distinctive group, I see the hopes, aspirations and achievements not just of these artists, but of the many generations they have influenced and continue to influence. We’re not just looking back – these Honorees are urging us to look forward as well.”

“Sesame Street” is the first TV show to be honored with a Kennedy Center Honor. (And if you grew up watching “Sesame Street” you know this would even delight Oscar the Grouch.)

Earth, Wind & Fire are being honored as a musical group. Members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson will be present to accept the Kennedy Center Honors on the band’s behalf.

The special will be taped on December 8.

Traditionally, the President and First Lady attend — but Mr. and Mrs. Trump have skipped the ceremony in the past two years.

In fact, in his first year in office, many performers who were being honored threatened to not show up if he did.