



— The National Park Service says all 67 miles of the Santa Monica Mountains’ Backbone Trail are now open after parts of it were closed due to last year’s Woolsey Fire.

“We know that the Backbone Trail is one of the most beloved trail experiences in the Los Angeles area and we are delighted to re-open the full network to the public,” said David Szymanski, superintendent of Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. “This weekend’s weather is shaping up to be pretty ideal for trail enthusiasts to come check it out.”

The final six miles of the Backbone Trail that were closed since the fire re-opened on Thursday.

That section of the trail runs from the Kanan Road to Corral Canyon Road and was hit particularly hard by the November blaze, which was the largest fire to ever hit the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. It burned 88% of the land there, including 112 miles of trails and more than 30 structures.

Now that the Backbone Trail is open, only small park sites at Arroyo Sequit, Peter Strauss Ranch, and Rocky Oaks remain closed.