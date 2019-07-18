



— The LA Stadium and Entertainment District is looking to boost its workforce to ensure the complex is completed in time for its scheduled 2020 summer debut.

To help reach that goal, a jobs fair was held at Inglewood’s Rogers Park Thursday to connect electricians, painters, tile layers, carpenters and other construction workers with employers looking to fill those slots. Further information about possible job opportunities can be found on the official LA Stadium website.

The stadium, which is now about 70 percent complete, will be the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Ram and is the centerpiece of a 298-acre sports and entertainment district.

LA Stadium is already set to host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, the College Football National Championship game in 2023, and the Opening & Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.