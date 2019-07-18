Comments
EAST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police were searching for a gunman Thursday evening after a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed in East Hollywood.
According to LAPD, the shooting occurred at 2:21 p.m. in the 900 block of North Oxford Avenue.
Upon their arrival, police requested an ambulance after finding a female victim unconscious and not breathing.
According to a cousin of the victim, she was shot while walking across the street.
“We don’t know if the two know one another or not, but it does appear that this is not a random act,” said LAPD Lt. John Radtke
A male suspect was seen leaving the scene in a light blue Toyota RAV4.
