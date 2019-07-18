SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A big rig driver is dead Thursday after apparently losing control and hitting a bridge pillar holding up a 210 Freeway transition road in Sylmar.

The crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on the southbound 5 Freeway’s truck route near the 210 Freeway in Sylmar. The area is frequently traveled by big rig trucks because an 8-mile stretch of the 5 Freeway is fed into by the 210 Freeway, and feeds out into the 14 Freeway.

A truck carrying grapes and other produce was headed south on the 5 Freeway’s truck route near the 210 Freeway transition when the driver somehow lost control.

“Truck drifted to the left and struck the bridge pillar, which carries the westbound 210 to southbound I-5 transition road,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Jonathan Yochim said. “At that point, the grapes in the truck shifted, they came forward, and as a result of the collision, there was one person trapped in the truck.”

The driver and the passenger, who were trapped in the cab, had to be cut out. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Caltrans has inspected the bridge pillar and found no damage. The transition road has since been reopened.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN SYLMAR: SB I-5 AT I-210 – #4, 5, AND 6 LANES BLOCKED AND TRUCK ROUTES FROM SB I-5 TO EB I-210, SB I-5 TO SB I-5, AND SB 14 TO SB I-5 ALL BLOCKED UNTIL 0700 HOURS DUE TO A COLLISION – ALL TRUCKS DIVERTED TO EB I-210 — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) July 18, 2019

The cause of the crash is under investigation.