LOMITA (CBSLA) – One teen was killed and a second person wounded in a shooting at a house in Lomita early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find a male in his late teens dead at the scene and a second man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A gun was recovered.

The identity of the deceased victim was not released.

Several witnesses were detained, the sheriff’s department said. There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether it may have been a murder-suicide attempt.

