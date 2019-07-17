Comments
LOMITA (CBSLA) – One teen was killed and a second person wounded in a shooting at a house in Lomita early Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find a male in his late teens dead at the scene and a second man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
A gun was recovered.
The identity of the deceased victim was not released.
Several witnesses were detained, the sheriff’s department said. There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether it may have been a murder-suicide attempt.
