FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Police are seeking the public’s help in an investigation into the brutal beating of a man outside a Fullerton bar.

Video recorded early Sunday morning shows several people throwing punches in the parking lot of Slidebar, located on Commonwealth Ave. in downtown Fullerton.

The footage shows an individual being attacked by several people; at one point, someone appears to stomp on the victim’s head.

At least one person was hospitalized.

Police are investigating what started the incident. They say an arrest was made but they declined to release further details.

Police also told CBS2/KCAL9 there are 55 bars in the downtown Fullerton area and they respond to fights regularly.

People who visited the downtown area weren’t surprised.

“I see them all the time. People get thrown over the wall there,” one woman said.

A spokesperson for Slidebar did not respond to requests for comment.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Fullerton Police.