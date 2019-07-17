TEMECULA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a Moreno Valley man posed as a rideshare driver to kidnap and sexually assault a woman who was waiting for her ride in Temecula.

Luis Fernando Alba, 24, was arrested Monday in connection with the attack. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says Alba stole the car he used to pose as a rideshare driver.

The woman had been waiting at a gas station in Pala when a vehicle arrived. But police say when the woman got in, then realized Alba was not her ridesharing service driver, she asked to be let out and he refused her and sexually assaulted her.

She was able to get out of the vehicle on Temecula Parkway and call 911.

According to authorities, the vehicle had been taken during a carjacking on Saturday in Moreno Valley.

Alba is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.