LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Elon Musk’s latest venture wants to directly connect the human brain to a computer interface.

Musk pulled the curtain on Neuralink Tuesday night in San Francisco. The tech entrepreneur and investor set up Neuralink two years ago with a goal of connecting the human brain with a machine interface “before the end of next year.”

“I’ve said a lot about AI over the years, but I think even in a benign AI scenario, we won’t be left behind,” Musk said during his livestreamed presentation. “And so, hopefully, it is a benign scenario, but I think with a high bandwidth brain-machine interface, I think we can actually go along for the ride and we can effectively have the option of merging with AI. This is extremely important.”

“Version one” of the neuron-sized threads and micro processor chips, which Musk claims will help people with severe brain injuries, will eventually grow to allow humans to connect with advancing artificial intelligence technology.

The implantation of the device requires the use of a special robot and minimally invasive surgery. The device connects to a chip wirelessly outside the body.

Neuralink now needs approval from the Food and Drug Administration.