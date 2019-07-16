LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mike Fleiss, the creator of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” is being accused by his pregnant wife of attacking her at their Hawaii home on July 4.

Laura Fleiss filed a restraining order on Tuesday at the L.A. County Courthouse detailing the attack and also alleging verbal abuse. According to the documents, the couple have a four year old son together. Laura Fleiss is ten weeks pregnant with their second baby.

The documents claim prior to getting married the couple agreed to only have one child and that Mike Fleiss became enraged after learning about his wife’s second pregnancy.

He allegedly said, “If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were” and “The next time I see you, I don’t want to see your stomach.” Laura Fleiss also claims he yelled that he was going to “shove her down the stairs.”

There are pictures of Mike Fleiss allegedly pulling his pregnant wife’s hair. The documents claim he also threw her up against the wall.

Legal expert Alexandra Kazarian says the pictures “are going to be very powerful on her side… Ever since the O.J. Simpson case the laws have changed to make it much easier for someone to get a restraining order against someone that they’re in a relationship with.”