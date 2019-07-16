RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — An injury crash that left a big rig on its side on the 15 Freeway snarled traffic for most of the morning through Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday.

The crash was first reported at 5:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway just ahead of Foothill Boulevard. At least one person in a car that slammed into the back of the big rig was injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

The crash left the big rig on its side across middle lanes, and oil was reported leaking from the engine. A hazmat team was called out to help clean up the mess.

Authorities tried to raise the trailer at about 7:30 a.m., but it fell apart and had to be put back down on the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Sigalert for three middle lanes was extended until at least noon.

Morning rush hour traffic stretched several miles back to the 210 Freeway.