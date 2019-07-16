



— A photo editing app has resurfaced with new, updated technology that realistically ages photos.

FaceApp gained popularity in 2017 with its age filter which applies wrinkles and grey hair to photos uploaded through the application.

The free app is making its rounds again after, as Newsweek reported, improving the artificial intelligence technology used to age photos more realistically than ever.

Celebrities have joined in what’s being called the FaceApp Challenge, to show what they may look like in the future.

We didn't have to, but we did it anyway 🧓🏼#faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/y3VEM91XBz — UMUSIC (@umusic) July 16, 2019

The app features other filters like “young” that takes the person in the photo back in time.

It was not immediately clear who started the revived challenge this time around.