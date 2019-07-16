CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Age Filter, FaceApp Challenge


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A photo editing app has resurfaced with new, updated technology that realistically ages photos.

FaceApp gained popularity in 2017 with its age filter which applies wrinkles and grey hair to photos uploaded through the application.

The free app is making its rounds again after, as Newsweek reported, improving the artificial intelligence technology used to age photos more realistically than ever.

Celebrities have joined in what’s being called the FaceApp Challenge, to show what they may look like in the future.

View this post on Instagram

Me doing a demo on #MasterChef Season 50….

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on

View this post on Instagram

Best caption wins ovo tickets

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

View this post on Instagram

When you take a trip to the Year 3000.

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

View this post on Instagram

🤔🤷🏾‍♂️ Grandpa Wade huh

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

View this post on Instagram

Strong ass old man face and upper body 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

View this post on Instagram

stay thirsty, my friends

A post shared by Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) on

The app features other filters like “young” that takes the person in the photo back in time.

It was not immediately clear who started the revived challenge this time around.

Comments