Comments
INYO COUNTY (CBSLA) — A 60-year-old Huntington Beach camper reported missing in Inyo County has been found safe, authorities said Monday.
Sheryl Powell and her dog disappeared on Friday around 2 p.m. at Grandview Campground, when Powell’s husband said his wife went to take the dog for a bathroom break while he parked the car.
She was found alive by ground search team members near the Montenegro Springs area, near an area where her dog was found hours earlier.
Searchers say Powell was “resilient and strong but exhausted” after being missing for about three days.