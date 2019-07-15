



– A damaged gas line likely sparked an explosion that caused a house fire in a Murrieta neighborhood, leaving at least one person dead.

The explosion was reported before 12:15 p.m. in the 23500 block of Wooden Horse Trail, according to Murrieta police.

Cell phone and aerial footage from the scene showed Murrieta Fire and Rescue crews battling a blaze at the home, which appeared to have been completely destroyed. Flames and plumes of black smoke were shooting hundreds of feet into the air.

The Southern California Gas Company confirmed that the incident began when a contractor working at the home damaged a natural gas line. Shortly after SoCalGas employees got on scene, an explosion occurred. One employee was killed and a second employee was rushed to a hospital. One resident of the home remains unaccounted for.

SoCalGas was able to shut off the gas by 1 p.m.

Officials were scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

Clinton Keith Road was closed from Smith Ranch Road to Nutmeg Street. The public was advised to avoid the area.