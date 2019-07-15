Comments
BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — A coyote snuck into a Buena Park home through the “doggie door” and killed a dog.
Scott Goodling is living every pet owner’s nightmare. He entered his home last Friday and found blood everywhere.
His ten-year-old Malty-poo Sally was killed in the attack.
“Just the sweetest little dog. She was carried away. Just very tiny,” he said.
His dog Murphy barely survived and has stitches everywhere.
A neighbor’s security video caught a pack of coyotes in the neighborhood around the same time Goodling’s dogs were attacked.
Residents in the neighborhood say the coyotes have increased in numbers and want city leaders to do something about them.