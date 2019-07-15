Comments
GARDENA (CBSLA) – Firefighters rushed to a casino in Gardena Monday morning after its roof collapsed.
The collapse occurred before 10:20 a.m. at Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino located in the 1000 block of Rosecrans Avenue.
There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on scene providing medical aid to several people with minor injuries.
The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.