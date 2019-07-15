CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Gardena news, Gardena roof collapse, Larry Flynt's Lucky Lady Casino


GARDENA (CBSLA) – Firefighters rushed to a casino in Gardena Monday morning after its roof collapsed.

The collapse occurred before 10:20 a.m. at Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino located in the 1000 block of Rosecrans Avenue.

There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on scene providing medical aid to several people with minor injuries.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s