LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Anthony Davis is officially a Los Angeles Laker!
The six-time All-Star proudly held his team jersey during a press conference Saturday in El Segundo, Calif.
Following the news conference, he sat down in a one-on-one interview with CBS2/KCAL9’s Sports Director Jim Hill.
Davis and LeBron James are good friends. When asked what it would be like to play with LeBron, he said:
“I’ve known LeBron since 2012 and I’ve been a fan of his since I started playing basketball,” he said, “Being able to now play alongside LeBron for an entire season, it’s only going to build our friendship. Hopefully we’re able to do something special here in Los Angeles.”