HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A suspected hit-and-run driver remained in custody Sunday, accused of killing a woman in Hawthorne.

The crash unfolded just before 2 a.m. Sunday as a man and the woman were attempting to cross Prairie Avenue at 109th Street.

It was there that investigators say the pair was struck. The male victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The female died at the scene.

As police and investigators were on scene, another driver barreled through the closure of the street, and slammed into a police car.

No one was injured in the second crash. Police initially detained the driver and the passenger, but released both of them after determining that it was an accident.

The identity of the deceased has not been released