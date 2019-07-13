UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) — Dinosaurs are once again roaming the grounds at Universal Studios Hollywood.
The theme park unveiled the revamped water ride “Jurassic World—The Ride” on Friday after closing the ride last year for renovations.
The ride features the film’s stars, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong and some of the Jurassic World’s most notable dinosaurs; the Indominus Rex and the Mosasaurus.
Fans can also partake in the new all-new “Raptor Encounter” attraction featuring Blue, the velociraptor featured in the “Jurassic World” films, along with a baby raptor, a raptor handler, and a life-sized triceratops.
Children of all ages are welcome at a new interactive “Dino Play” area where they can explore and excavate giant dinosaur fossils.
There is also a Jurassic Cafe that features Costa Rican-inspired cuisine and a tropical Isla Nu-bar specializing in Tiki cocktails.
