NUEVO (CBSLA) — Fire crews battled a wildfire Saturday afternoon in the Nuevo area of Riverside County.

Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the 27000 block of Orange Avenue in Nuevo around 10:30 a.m.

The first crew to arrive reported a 1/4 acre fire burning at a slow speed.

Firefighters were able to stop the forward progression of the flames, fire officials said.

By 12:40 p.m., the flames had blackened 50 acres, but the fire’s spread had been stopped by the 90 firefighters on the ground.

A helicopter and two air tankers also assisted from the air.

No evacuations were immediately ordered.

