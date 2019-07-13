



— Tonight, the Angels played for Tyler Skaggs.

The team donned special number 45 jerseys for their first home game since the 27-year-old’s passing in a Southlake hotel room and held a 45-second moment of silence before the start of the game. The Skaggs family was in attendance. His brother wore his old Santa Monica High School uniform. His mom, Debbie, threw the first pitch — it was a strike, an ode to her son’s pinpoint control.

Outside the stadium, the memorial to Skaggs continues to grow. What started as a few flowers, stuffed animals, hats and jerseys in the days following his death has grown to include posters, letters and even more fan memorabilia.

“I miss my friend, I really do,” Jose Mota, Angels broadcaster, said looking at the memorial. “If we could just honor his memory and his drive and his love for life, the best way possible wearing the jerseys and I do welcome that.”

Angels fan Andrew Gatto made a poster for fans to sign outside the game after pooling money together through his Instagram account. He plans to give the poster with well-wishes from fans to the team.

“Just trying to be a gift from Halo Nation,” Gatto said. “It’s just the Angels fans showing their support for the team and the family and showing the team we understand that this was a brother and friend, and we support them in the grieving process.”

But it was the performance of the team that capped what was already an emotional night.

Pitchers Taylor Cole and Felix Pena threw the second combined no-hitter in franchise history in a 13-0 rout of the Seattle Mariners. This is the 13th combined no-hitter in MLB history.

https://twitter.com/Angels/status/1149918737748770816