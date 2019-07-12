



– A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the unprovoked beating death of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worker earlier this month in downtown L.A.

Gerson Carrillo Torres was apprehended on murder charges Thursday in the area of 3rd and Wall streets in downtown L.A. in connection with the killing of 70-year-old Julius Rondez, Los Angeles police reported Friday.

On the afternoon of July 2, Rondez was working in the 400 block of East Temple Street when he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack, police said.

During the attack, his head hit the pavement. He was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition, where he died the next day.

Police did not immediately confirm how they identified Torres as the suspect or confirm if he was a transient. Investigators had previously released security photos of the suspect they were looking for.

Rondez left behind a wife, three children and five grandchildren. His family said he had planned to retire in six months. He had worked for LADWP for more than 30 years.

Torres is being held on $2 million bail.