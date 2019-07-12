CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Allie Long, Burglary, Champions, Key To The City, Ritz Carlton, Women's National Soccer Team

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the burglary of United States Women’s National Team member, Allie Long after she discovered personal valuables missing from her room at the Ritz Carlton in Downtown LA. According to Long, her wedding ring, cash, and a key to New York City were missing.

According to the LAPD, they believe the theft occurred between 8:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, while Long and her teammates attended the 2019 ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater. After reporting the crime the next day, she took to Twitter with the news. She also had a personal plea for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio who had presented her with a key to New York City the same day it was taken. “Do you make copies? I would love a new one.”

Long has been celebrating all week following the United States Women’s National Team’s fourth World Cup trophy and had just returned from New York City where the team had been celebrated with a ticker-tape-parade down the “Canyon of Heroes.” Each member of the team received keys to New York City.

Mayor de Blasio responded to Long Friday morning on Twitter. “So sorry to hear it, Allie,” he tweeted. “Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered.”

