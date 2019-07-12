CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man suspected of domestic violence led police Friday on a long pursuit that began in Orange County and continued on the 405 freeway before ending with his arrest in Venice Beach.

The pursuit began when the man in the Ford Expedition refused to pull over after an apparent failure to yield near Hawthorne.

He drove north on the 405 Freeway and made his way towards Venice Beach, where he finally pulled over into a parking lot.

CHP drew their weapons as the man, shirtless and barefoot, exited the vehicle and began walking backwards away from the scene.

They subdued him using non-lethal force just before 1:10 p.m. and took him into custody.

