



– Former First Lady Michelle Obama rented out the stunning “Shark House” in the Hollywood Hills this week, fueling rumors that the first couple could be planning a move out West.

The first lady stayed at the 13,000 square-foot mansion on Monday and Tuesday while in Los Angeles for meetings with Netflix over the first couple’s multi-year production deal with the streaming giant. The deal, reached last year, is for the Obamas to produce a variety of scripted and unscripted content.

The Shark House, which is located in the 9200 block of Swallow Drive, is thus named due to its open air shark aquarium. It also has a full spa, a humidor room, movie theater and walk-in wine room.

It’s on the market, currently listed for a cool $22.9 million.

A source told TMZ the Obamas may be looking at real estate in the Hollywood Hills area, but that was not confirmed.