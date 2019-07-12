Comments
LA HABRA (CBSLA) – Police Thursday released a photo of a man wanted for harassing a teen skateboarder earlier this month in La Habra.
On July 1 at approximately 7:30 p.m., a teen girl was skateboarding in the 900 block of East Imperial Highway when she was approached by a man asking directions, La Habra police report.
The suspect then began making sexual comments which made the girl uncomfortable, prompting her to secretly record the rest of the conversation on her cell phone, police said.
She also got an image of the suspect, which she provided to investigators.
Anyone with information can contact police at 562-383-4300 or use the Tip411 smart phone application.