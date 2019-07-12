LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Jaden Smith celebrated his 21st birthday with plenty of gifts, but for the homeless on Skid Row.

Smith went out to Skid Row Monday – his 21st birthday – with his new company, the “I Love You Restaurant.” From a food truck, he handed out hundreds of vegan meals for free to the homeless.

The 21-year-old son of Will and Jada Smith, who has appeared in a remake of “The Karate Kid” and with his father in “The Pursuit of Happyness,” is also a rapper and fashion influencer. Altruistic works appear to be his latest interest, as the “I Love You Restaurant” is his second philanthropic venture. Last year, he founded “Just Water,” which makes 100 percent recyclable water cartons and partnered with a church in Flint, Mich. to provide residents with filtered water.

Smith says Monday’s giveaway will be the first of many “I Love You” pop-ups.