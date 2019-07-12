CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — Investigations are ongoing into two separate Thursday night accidents that left three people dead near Camarillo.

The first crash happened on Fairway Drive north of Deseo Drive at approximately 7:50 p.m. According to California Highway Patrol, a 2012 Peterbilt Truck was towing another semi-truck northbound on Fairway Drive. The driver of the truck then lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The truck then rolled down an embankment into a nearby golf course.

The driver, 31-year-old Romeo Marquez of Panorama City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second accident happened around the same time at Las Posas Road at Laguna Road when the driver of a 2008 Dodge Challenger failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck a 2009 Honda in the intersection. The Honda landed in a ditch upside down and was partially submerged.

The driver of the Honda, 71-year-old Teruyo Washington, and the passenger, 76-year-old Lawrence Washington, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were both from Camarillo.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Challenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made. CHP is continuing its investigation.

#FairwayInc Traffic accident in Camarillo Estates. 2 victims 1 minor and not transported the other succumbed to their injuries. @CHP_Ventura will be handling the investigation. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/aO9yMjyO8m — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 12, 2019